Prolific offender arrested after vehicle theft, flight from police

Justice, News November 26th, 2025

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) continue to investigate after prolific offender Jesse Lewis was arrested on Monday evening. Lewis, who was the subject of an active police warrant, was taken into custody after he was located in a stolen vehicle in Conception Harbour.

On Nov. 24, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police received a report that a sport utility vehicle had been stolen from a parking lot in Avondale. Officers identified Lewis from the surveillance footage, and engaged a Critical Incident Commander as police worked to locate and contain both the vehicle and Lewis.

RCMP officers from Avalon East District, Whitbourne and Trinity Conception District responded with assistance from the Emergency Response Team (ERT), Traffic Services, East District General Investigation Services (GIS) and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Police Dog Services.

The vehicle, driver and passenger were located in Conception Harbour. The driver, 28-year-old Jesse Lewis attempted to flee unsuccessfully, and was arrested without further incident. A female passenger was also arrested, and both individuals were transported to the Harbour Grace RCMP detachment.

Lewis is being held in custody pending an appearance in Provincial Court. He is charged with:

Assault with a weapon – 2 counts

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from peace officer

Resisting and obstructing a peace officer

Operation of a conveyance while prohibited

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Failure to comply with a condition of a release order – 6 counts

Mischief over $5,000 – damage to motor vehicle

Theft of a motor vehicle

He appeared in court Tuesday in relation to charges from an unrelated incident on Nov. 9, including:

· Failure to comply with a condition of a release order – 5 counts

· Failure to comply with probation order – 2 counts

· Operation of a conveyance while prohibited

· Assault with a weapon

· Theft of a motor vehicle

· Robbery

The female passenger of the stolen vehicle, Samantha Connors, 27, was also arrested and charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to comply with a release order condition

Flight from a peace officer

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Theft of a motor vehicle

Over the weekend, RCMP and RNC responded to reports of flights from police and a motor vehicle collision involving a separate vehicle reported stolen on November 18 in Bay Roberts.

On Sunday, Nov. 23, the RNC responded to service station on Kenmount Road where Lewis had stopped for gas. He fled as officers arrived on scene, colliding with a taxi and two RNC patrol vehicles.

A very short pursuit was shut down for public safety, as the driver is known to police and has a dangerous history of driving offences. The vehicle was later recovered by police. Lewis faces a number of charges in relation to that incident, including:

Flight

Dangerous operation

Driving while prohibited – Two counts

Failure to remain at the scene of a collision

Possession of stolen property

Breach of release order

Breach of probation