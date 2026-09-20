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Prime Minister meets French President in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon

News, Politics

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The meeting comes as Canada and the European Union work toward building an alliance, as tensions continue to build between Canada and the United States.

A release from the Prime Minister’s Office shared that Carney and Macron will discuss a number of partnerships including in aerospace, energy, and critical minerals.

According to CTV News, Macron’s office said Carney is the first Canadian prime minister to have an official visit to Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon. Macron is the first French president to visit in more than a decade.

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