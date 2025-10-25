NEWS

News

Premier-designate Tony Wakeham announces transition team

News

Premier-designate Tony Wakeham has announced his transition team as he gets ready to take office in the coming weeks.

Former PC cabinet ministers Ross Wiseman and Darin King are serving on the transition team, along with former public service executive Colleen Janes, and PC campaign manager Steve Outhouse.

Denise Tubrett, who was Wakeham’s chief of staff in opposition, will be Chief of Staff in the premier’s office.

In a statement, Wakeham said his team will engage with the senior public service, caucus colleagues, and citizens across the province to establish a clear plan of action in the early days of governance. A new cabinet will be named in the coming weeks.

No date has been set yet for the new premier and cabinet to be sworn in.

