Port Saunders RCMP tickets off-road vehicle operator, ATV seized

News October 21st, 2025

A 46-year-old man had his all-terrain vehicle (ATV) seized by Port Saunders RCMP on Saturday afternoon, after a traffic stop revealed he was operating it without a valid driver’s licence, proper registration or valid insurance.

On Oct. 18, an RCMP officer on patrol in Port Saunders observed an ATV turning onto the Main Road and conducted a traffic stop.

The operator — a 46-year-old man — was driving the vehicle with a suspended driver’s licence, and the ATV was not properly registered or insured. He was issued tickets for all three violations, and the vehicle was seized by police and impounded.