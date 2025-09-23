NEWS

Port Saunders RCMP investigating after missing man located deceased in Castor River South

Port Saunders RCMP is investigating after a 55-year-old man reported missing earlier this month was located deceased Monday morning.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., on Sept. 15, police received a report of a missing 55-year-old man, who had been last seen at around 8:00 p.m. the previous day. A missing person investigation was initiated and an appeal was made to the public for any information to help locate the missing man.

Long Range Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) were engaged, and a search of the surrounding areas was conducted with the assistance of officers from the Port Saunders and Roddickton RCMP detachments.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Monday Sept. 22, 2025, police were advised of a deceased individual found in the area of Castor River South.

With assistance from Resource Enforcement Officers with Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture and Long Range Ground Search and Rescue volunteers, the body of the man was safely recovered.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.

