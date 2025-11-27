Port of Argentia and partners donate $17,500 to Placentia Area Food Bank

News November 27th, 2025

Port of Argentia and our industry partners have made a joint donation of $17,500 to the Placentia Area Food Bank to support families and individuals across the region during the holiday season.

Each year, Port of Argentia coordinates a collaborative giving effort with companies operating at the Port, bringing together contributions from across our commercial community. The 2025 donation reflects the collective commitment of our partners who continue to demonstrate their support for the people of the Placentia region.

“Our tenants and partners understand the work undertaken at the Port is deeply connected to the wellbeing of local families,” says Genny Picco, chair of the Port of Argentia board of directors. “We are proud to support the Placentia Area Food Bank and to work alongside organizations that continually step up for our community.”

Food banks continue to experience increased demand, and contributions from regional industry are vital to supporting its ongoing work. The Placentia Area Food Bank’s Christmas Hamper campaign provides food, supplies, and essential items to local families, ensuring they can enjoy a festive season regardless of their financial situation.

The $17,500 contribution from the Port of Argentia, Argentia Freezer & Terminals, Integrated Logistics, Boskalis, Mammoet, and Pattern Energy will help fund the purchase of food and supplies, providing support for those in need