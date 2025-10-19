NEWS

Police tickets driver for excessive speed along Route 510

A 19-year-old man was ticketed by Mary’s Harbour RCMP for excessive speeding on Tuesday after the officers spotted a vehicle traveling 56 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 14, police patrolling Route 510 observed a vehicle traveling at 136km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone, just south of the community of Lodge Bay.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was ticketed for excessive speeding. He was also issued a seven-day license suspension.

