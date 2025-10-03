Police stops two drug impaired drivers in less than 24 hours

News October 3rd, 2025

In less than 24 hours, police arrested two drivers — a 37-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man — for impaired operation in the Stephenville area.

Shortly after 12:00 p.m. on October 2, an officer on patrol near Carolina Avenue in Stephenville stopped a vehicle with an expired registration. The driver, a 37-year-old woman, of the vehicle showed signs of impairment by drugs and performed poorly on a standardized field sobriety test. She was arrested and transported to hospital where a blood sample was collected.

Her licence was suspended, and the vehicle was seized and impounded. Officers await the results of the test to determine if charges of impaired driving are appropriate. In addition, she was issued tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for operating a vehicle with child not in car seat and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Oct. 3, the same traffic services officer on patrol — this time on Route 460 near Brook Street in Stephenville — stopped a vehicle observed driving on the shoulder of the highway. The driver ­of the vehicle showed signs of impairment by drugs and performed poorly on a standardized field sobriety test. The 52-year-old man was arrested and transported to hospital where a blood sample was collected.

His licence was suspended, and the vehicle was seized and impounded. Officers await the results of the test to determine if charges of impaired driving are appropriate.