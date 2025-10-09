Police seeks public’s assistance to locate Eugene Bungay

News October 9th, 2025

Bay St. George RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 65-year-old Eugene Bungay.

At approximately 9:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, police responded to a missing person report. Eugene Bungay was last heard from earlier that morning, at approximately 6:30 a.m., when he left to go hunting in the Burgeo area.

He did not return home as expected and police and his family are concerned for his well being.

Eugene’s vehicle was located along Route 480 (Burgeo Highway) and police and volunteers with Stephenville Ground Search and Rescue and Burgeo Ground Search and Rescue are actively searching in the area.

Anyone with information about his current location is asked to contact Burgeo RCMP at 709-886-2241 or Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118 as soon as possible.