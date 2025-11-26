Justice

Justice

Police seeking public’s help locating stolen vehicle

Justice, News

Baie Verte RCMP is investigating the theft of a vehicle from a cabin area around Route 410, and ask anyone with information to contact police.

On Saturday, Nov. 22 around 10:35 a.m., officers responded to a call about a vehicle stolen from a cabin at Skippen’s Ridge, south of the community.

The vehicle is a grey 2016 Hyundai Tucson SUV, Newfoundland and Labrador license plate #JCT 135. Police believe the vehicle is likely still in Central Newfoundland.

Anyone with information about the theft or current location of this vehicle is asked to contact Baie Verte RCMP as soon as possible at (709) 532-4221. 

