Police responds to motor vehicle collision near Saint Lunaire-Griquet; three injured

Justice, News October 2nd, 2025

Three people were transported to hospital after a motor vehicle collision on Route 436 near Saint Lunaire-Griquet on Tuesday.

At approximately 8:08 p.m. on Sept. 30, Roddickton RCMP responded to a report of a serious collision along Route 436 outside of Saint Lunaire-Griquet involving a passenger car and a sport utility vehicle (SUV). Officers attended the scene to find emergency crews working to free occupants trapped in one of the vehicles.

The two drivers and one passenger all sustained what police believe to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All three were transported by NL Emergency Health Services to Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital in St. Anthony for medical care and treatment.

One of those patients have since been airlifted to St. John’s for advanced medical care and treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.