NEWS

News

Police reminding motorists to be prepared for winter driving

News

The RNC is reminding motorists to be prepared for winter driving as a recent blast from Mother Nature created challenging travel conditions in western Newfoundland.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, RNC in the Corner Brook Region responded to numerous traffic related complaints, including multiple collisions and a number of vehicles that had become stuck in heavy snow on the Trans-Canada Highway. A section of the roadway had to be closed for several hours to allow officers and other responding agencies to clear abandoned vehicles to make way for plows to operate.

The RNC urges all motorists to plan ahead and monitor weather forecasts. Safe winter driving habits include:

  • Allowing extra travel time and driving according to the conditions in your area.
  • Clearing snow and ice from your vehicle, including windows, lights, mirror and plate, as well as off the top of your vehicle.

·         Increasing your following distance to allow time to stop on slippery roads.

·         Keeping a shovel and road salt in your trunk in case your vehicle becomes stuck.

·         Have your vehicle serviced regularly to ensure it is in good working order.

Related Articles

Vehicle strikes Deer Lake Manor retirement home
Read more
Trades N.L. urges Carney to hold strong after Trump breaks off Canada-U.S. trade talks
Read more
N.L. musician Dave Whitty lives dream come true after seeing World Series live in Toronto
Read more
RNC charge man with firearms offences
Read more
RNC appealing for information from the public
Read more
Back to top