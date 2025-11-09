Police reminding motorists to be prepared for winter driving

News November 9th, 2025

The RNC is reminding motorists to be prepared for winter driving as a recent blast from Mother Nature created challenging travel conditions in western Newfoundland.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, RNC in the Corner Brook Region responded to numerous traffic related complaints, including multiple collisions and a number of vehicles that had become stuck in heavy snow on the Trans-Canada Highway. A section of the roadway had to be closed for several hours to allow officers and other responding agencies to clear abandoned vehicles to make way for plows to operate.

The RNC urges all motorists to plan ahead and monitor weather forecasts. Safe winter driving habits include:

Allowing extra travel time and driving according to the conditions in your area.

Clearing snow and ice from your vehicle, including windows, lights, mirror and plate, as well as off the top of your vehicle.

· Increasing your following distance to allow time to stop on slippery roads.

· Keeping a shovel and road salt in your trunk in case your vehicle becomes stuck.

· Have your vehicle serviced regularly to ensure it is in good working order.