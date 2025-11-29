Police reminding buyers to beware of cyber scams

Health, News November 29th, 2025

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is reminding online shoppers to think before you click this holiday season to ensure you score a deal and not a scam.

While you are shopping for that perfect gift to put under the tree, fraudsters are shopping for you by creating fake websites, posting too good to be true deals, and sending convincing emails and texts designed to steal personal or financial information.

To shop safely this season:

· Buy only from trusted websites and check for authenticity. Type the retailers address yourself rather than clicking on links.

· Be suspicious of offers that seem too good to be true. Aggressive discounts, poorly designed websites or missing contact info can be red flags.

· Use secure devices and networks. Make online purchases from your own home computer or device, not on public Wi-Fi.

· Keep your devices updated and use active antivirus protection.

· Protect your accounts by using strong, unique passwords and multi-factor authentication where available.

· Monitor your bank and credit card statements for unfamiliar charges. Track your item for delivery and never leave shipments unattended.

If you suspect that you have been a victim of fraudulent activity, please report it to the RNC by calling 709-729-8000 or the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre at 1-800-495-8501.