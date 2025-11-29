Justice

Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian

Burin Peninsula RCMP is investigating a pedestrian involved crash in Burin that resulted in the death of a 64-year-old woman last Saturday evening.

Just after 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 22, police responded to a report of a collision along the Main Street in Burin. A pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and was rushed to hospital by emergency medical crews, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged. A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services West in Cornerbrook attended the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

Burin Peninsula RCMP is asking any witnesses, or anyone with video surveillance or dash camera footage of the incident to contact the detachment at 709-279-3001.

