Police investigating fatal collision on the Burgeo Highway

News September 24th, 2025

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador is investigating a two-car collision on the Burgeo Highway that resulted in the death of a 55-year-old driver on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 23, officers responded to a report of a collision between a panel van and a commercial dump truck on Route 480, north of Burgeo. Members of the Burgeo Volunteer Fire Department and emergency medical services personnel also responded to the scene.

The driver of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck was transported to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and province’s Occupational Health and Safety Division have also been engaged.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.