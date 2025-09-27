Justice

Police investigating break, enter and theft at Stephenville Crossing 50+ Club

Bay St. George RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred at the Stephenville Crossing 50 Plus Club during the early morning hours of Sept. 24. 

On Tuesday, police responded to a commercial alarm at the 50 Plus Club on Maple Street in Stephenville Crossing. Police attended the scene and confirmed a break and enter had occurred.

Early that morning, at approximately 4:00 a.m., an individual forced entry inside the business using a crowbar. Once inside, the suspect — who was wearing a face covering — took multiple bottles of alcohol before departing on foot.

The suspect was seen on video surveillance wearing a black hoodie, a red shirt underneath, a pair of grey sweatpants, a pair of brown hiking style sneakers, a dark-coloured face covering and a pair of blue latex gloves. Photos are attached.

The investigation is continuing.

