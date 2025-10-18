Police investigating break and enters to grocery store, seeking public assistance

News October 18th, 2025

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating two commercial break and enters at a local grocery store, one committed on Aug. 23, and the other on Aug. 24.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., on Aug. 24, an individual broke into the North Mart grocery store at 90 Hamilton River Road in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Once inside, the suspect stole a cordless drill, cigarettes, a duffle bag, rubber boots and clothing items.

Investigators determined that the same suspect had also broken into the store at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance. He is described as approximately 5’6” tall, and was seen wearing a pair of blue pants, a blue and grey shirt, a black winter hat, a pair of gloves, sunglasses and a blue bandana covering his face.