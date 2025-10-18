NEWS

News

Police investigating break and enters to grocery store, seeking public assistance

News

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating two commercial break and enters at a local grocery store, one committed on Aug. 23, and the other on Aug. 24.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., on Aug. 24, an individual broke into the North Mart grocery store at 90 Hamilton River Road in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Once inside, the suspect stole a cordless drill, cigarettes, a duffle bag, rubber boots and clothing items.

Investigators determined that the same suspect had also broken into the store at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance. He is described as approximately 5’6” tall, and was seen wearing a pair of blue pants, a blue and grey shirt, a black winter hat, a pair of gloves, sunglasses and a blue bandana covering his face.

Related Articles

Election 2025: John Hogan talks health care and cost of living as campaign approaches final week
Read more
Election 2025: Tony Wakeham promises better cell service in Conception Bay North
Read more
8 Mile Bridge on Terra Nova River closing for repairs
Read more
Chris de Burgh adds second show for St. John’s in April
Read more
Senator David Wells questions Churchill Falls MOU
Read more
MusicNL announces awards gala lineup with tickets on sale now
Read more
Back to top