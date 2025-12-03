Police execute search warrant on Witless Bay Line, recover heavy-duty equipment from Clarenville and St. John’s

Justice, News December 3rd, 2025

Avalon East District RCMP and East District General Investigation (GIS) recovered snow removal equipment stolen from Clarenville, as well as a Bobcat tracked loader reported stolen to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) in St. John’s during a search on Witless Bay Line late last week.

On Friday, Nov. 28, RCMP East District General Investigation Section (GIS) executed a search warrant granted under the Criminal Code at a property on Witless Bay Line. Evidence obtained during the search resulted in two suspects being identified.

A plow and sander previously reported stolen to Clarenville RCMP, and a piece of heavy-duty equipment related to a separate break, enter and theft file reported to the RNC on November 21 were recovered by police.

As a result of this investigation, an 18-foot equipment trailer also reported stolen in Clarenville was recovered by Holyrood RCMP.

The combined value of the recovered stolen property is estimated to be in excess of $175,000.

Two suspects have been identified, and charges are anticipated. The related investigations are continuing at this time, with full collaboration between the RCMP and RNC.

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador thanks the public for their tips, information and assistance in this investigation.