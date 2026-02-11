Justice

Police asking for public’s help identifying suspect in gas bar theft

Justice, News

Clarenville RCMP is investigating a theft from a gas bar in Clarenville last night and seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Just after 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 10, police received a report of a theft from the Canadian Tire gas bar on Manitoba Drive in Clarenville. A man pumped a quantity of gasoline into the vehicle he had arrived in, proceeded to take a quantity of alcohol from inside the store and left the premises without paying. The suspect was described as a white man, possibly in his 30s with dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt and black pants, and was driving a black Hyundai Accent with peeling paint.

The investigation is continuing.

