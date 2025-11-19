Police arrest woman for theft, using stolen credit cards

Justice, News November 19th, 2025

A 32-year-old Sunnyside woman was arrested by Clarenville RCMP on Sunday following a theft investigation.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, Clarenville RCMP received a report from a resident in the area who lost his wallet at a local gas station and later discovered multiple unauthorized transactions had been made at a different gas station. Officers attended the scene, and the investigation identified a female suspect known to police.

The woman was located and arrested on Nov. 17. She was later released from custody and will appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of theft and breaching a probation order.