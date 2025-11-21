Police arrests prohibited driver following morning traffic stop

Justice, News November 21st, 2025

RCMP Traffic Services West arrested a 46-year-old man for driving while prohibited after a traffic stop Friday morning.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Nov. 21, an officer patrolling the Main Road in St. Georges conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle with an expired registration and discovered that the operator was driving while prohibited.

The driver was arrested and charged with operation while prohibited. He was released from custody to appear in court at a future date.