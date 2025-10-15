Police arrests impaired driver after single-vehicle collision

News October 15th, 2025

A 65-year-old Nova Scotia man was arrested by Clarenville RCMP for impaired operation and refusal to comply with a breath demand last night after a collision in Swift Current.

Shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 14, police responded a report of a collision on Route 210 in Swift Current. Around the same time, multiple calls were received from concerned citizens about a possible impaired driver in the area.

Clarenville RCMP and the Swift Current-Black River Fire Department located the vehicle off the road. The driver, a 65-year-old man, showed signs of intoxication, and was arrested for impaired operation. Emergency medical services personnel assessed him at the scene of the collision and determined that there were no injuries. The driver was transported to the detachment, where he refused to cooperate with a demand for a breath sample.

His vehicle was seized and impounded. His license was suspended, and he was released to appear in court at a later date to face charges of impaired operation and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.