Police arrest wanted man after flight from police; multiple charges laid

Justice, News October 2nd, 2025

Holyrood RCMP located a 24-year-old St. John’s man wanted for flight from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) yesterday. The man now faces a number of additional charges including resisting arrest and refusal to comply with a demand for a blood sample.

On Sept., 30, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers with the Holyrood RCMP attempted to pull over a vehicle wanted by the RNC for flight from police. The suspect vehicle ignored the attempt and fled the area. Police located the vehicle and driver after the car left roadway in a single-vehicle crash a short distance away.

The driver – 24-year-old Jacob Waddleton – showed signs of intoxication and failed to comply with police commands. He attempted to flee on foot but was taken into police custody without further incident.

Emergency Medical Services personnel attended the scene and transported Waddleton to hospital as a precaution. Once he arrived at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s, a blood demand was made by police and he refused to comply.

Officers from the RNC went to the hospital to take custody of the man. Waddleton was previously wanted on two separate flight from police charges and was also prohibited from driving Canada-wide at the time of this incident.

He was released by the courts and is expected to appear in court at a later date to face charges of:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand (alcohol and drugs)

Resisting/Obstructing a peace officer

Operation while prohibited

Flight from a peace officer

The investigation is continuing.