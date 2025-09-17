Police arrest impaired driver after man denied boarding at airport

NEWS

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrested a 25-year-old man for impaired operation on Tuesday after he was refused boarding by airport officials, who subsequently reported their concerns about possible impaired driving to police.

Just after 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 16, police received a report of an intoxicated man who had departed the Goose Bay Airport in a pickup truck, after he was blocked from boarding a flight due to his level of intoxication.

Officers located and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, a 25-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested for impaired operation and provided an official demand.

He was transported to the Happy Valley-Goose Bay detachment, where he provided breath samples that were more than two and a half times (2.5x) the legal limit.

The man’s license was suspended. He was released from custody and will appear in court on November 20, to answer to criminal charges of impaired operation.

