Poilievre visits N.L. as former PC campaign manager takes helm of federal effort

News, Politics November 24th, 2025

The federal Conservative leader was in the province this week, meeting with party supporters across the island. The trip comes shortly after it was revealed that Pierre Poilievre has tapped Steve Outhouse to manage the party’s next federal election campaign.

Outhouse recently managed the provincial PC campaign in Newfoundland and Labrador, which saw the Tories win a majority. NTV’s Ben Cleary has more in this report.