NEWS

News

Poilievre visits N.L. as former PC campaign manager takes helm of federal effort

video
play-rounded-fill

News, Politics

The federal Conservative leader was in the province this week, meeting with party supporters across the island. The trip comes shortly after it was revealed that Pierre Poilievre has tapped Steve Outhouse to manage the party’s next federal election campaign.

Outhouse recently managed the provincial PC campaign in Newfoundland and Labrador, which saw the Tories win a majority. NTV’s Ben Cleary has more in this report.

Related Articles

Premier Wakeham requesting access to 2041 Churchill River Management Expert Panel Report
Read more
Dinn asks MUN President for meeting on future of Harlow campus
Read more
Former premier receives new appointment from federal government
Read more
Supreme Court decision set for Friday in possible judicial recount
Read more
Judge to rule Friday on whether recounts will be held in three provincial districts
Read more
Ottawa appoints former premier Dwight Ball to chair Canada Development Investment Corp.
Read more
Back to top