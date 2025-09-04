Pleasant weather on the Island, unsettled in Labrador

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather September 4th, 2025

It will be nice across most of Newfoundland; there is a risk of showers in the Great Northern Peninsula. Winds will be generally at 20 km/h across the province. Temperatures will range from 20 to 25 with the warmest temperatures expected in central Newfoundland.

Showers are expected across most of Labrador today, and most areas will see 3 to 5 mm of rain. Winds will be fairly light. There will be a vast temperature contrast across the Big Land, with highs near 5 in northern areas and temperatures reaching 21 in western Labrador.