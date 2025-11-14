Placentia RCMP seeking public assistance in identifying two individuals after break, enter and theft

Justice, News November 14th, 2025

Placentia RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in identifying two individuals following a break, enter and theft at a New Harbour gas station last week.

On Nov. 8, at approximately 2:51 a.m., police responded to a commercial alarm at Pitcher’s gas station in New Harbour. The store owner confirmed that a break and enter had taken place, however, the suspects fled the scene before police arrived. Several drawers of cigarettes were taken from the store.

Video surveillance captured two individuals arriving in a black Kia passenger vehicle and smashing the glass in the front door. The two suspects — believed to be one male and one female — are seen entering the store, removing the drawers and placing them in the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Police are looking to speak to the individuals in the attached photos.

Anyone having information on the identity of these individuals or information about the break, enter and theft is asked to contact Placentia RCMP at 709-727-2000.