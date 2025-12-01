Placentia RCMP conducts traffic stop, arrests drug impaired driver

Justice, News December 1st, 2025

Placentia RCMP conducted a traffic stop early Thursday morning along Route 100. An impaired operation investigation ensued and that driver now faces potential charges.

At approximately 1:11 a.m., on Nov. 27, police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver travelling along Route 100 from Whitbourne towards Placentia. The vehicle was being driven in an erratic manner and vehicle occupants were said to be tossing items out the window.

Placentia RCMP officers located and performed a traffic stop with the described vehicle. The driver, a 39-year-old man, showed signs of drug impairment.

He was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the hospital, where blood samples were collected. Police are awaiting on the results of the forensic blood analysis to determine if charges of impaired operation are appropriate.