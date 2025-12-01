Local

Local News

Photo Gallery: The 2025 Downtown St. John’s Christmas Parade

Local News, News

Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown St. John’s on Sunday to watch the 2025 Downtown St. John’s Christmas Parade. With the sun shining it was a perfect day for a parade that featured everything from marching bands to cheerleaders, from cultural groups to dog clubs, from lobsters to a stick of balogna. And of course, the big man himself, Santa Claus. NTV photojournalist Earl Noble took to the parade route to capture some of the sights.

Related Articles

Corner Brook hosts 75th annual Municipalities NL conference
Read more
Community comes together to restore Trinity church
Read more
Grand Falls-Windsor and heritage society recognized with award
Read more
St. John’s seeking new street name ideas
Read more
Deer Lake RCMP stops two impaired drivers over weekend
Read more
Teenager from Gambo takes part in Youth Parliament of Canada
Read more
Back to top