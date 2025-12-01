Photo Gallery: The 2025 Downtown St. John’s Christmas Parade

Local News, News December 1st, 2025

Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown St. John’s on Sunday to watch the 2025 Downtown St. John’s Christmas Parade. With the sun shining it was a perfect day for a parade that featured everything from marching bands to cheerleaders, from cultural groups to dog clubs, from lobsters to a stick of balogna. And of course, the big man himself, Santa Claus. NTV photojournalist Earl Noble took to the parade route to capture some of the sights.