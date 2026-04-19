ParksNL announces changes and dates for 2026 camping season

News April 19th, 2026

ParksNL is preparing to open reservations for the 2026 camping season.

The reservation system opens on April 22 at 7:00 a.m. (6:30 a.m. for most of Labrador) and reservations can be made by visiting www.nlcamping.ca or by calling 1-877-214-CAMP (2267).

Nine parks will be open for the Victoria Day holiday weekend. Clients will notice that Sandbanks and Sir Richard Squires Memorial Provincial Parks are opening earlier this year, while Blow Me Down Provincial Park is extending its open season by one week. Seasonal camping fees have been updated accordingly, and any unsold seasonal campsites will be available for short-stay reservations on the Monday prior to each park’s opening date. The opening and closing dates for all campgrounds are provided in the backgrounder below.

Before making a reservation online, campers are encouraged to create a profile or log in to ensure their profile information is up to date.

Inquiries about the 2026 camping season can be made by calling ParksNL at 709-637-2040 or emailing info@ParksNL.ca.