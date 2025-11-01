Pap Test appointments now available for Annual Cervical Screening Day at Health Sciences Centre 

NEWS

NL Health Services will hold its annual Cervical Screening (Pap test) Day at the Women’s Health Clinic, at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s, on Saturday, Nov. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Walk-in services and booked appointments are available. To book an appointment, please call (709) 777-3018 or (709) 777-7460. Pap tests will be performed by qualified health-care providers who identify as women.

A Pap test is a simple procedure that can help prevent cancer of the cervix. The Canadian Cancer Society recommends that individuals with a cervix who are sexually active, schedule regular pap testing by age 21. Patients should make every effort to schedule regular Pap tests and to schedule follow-up appointments as testing can identify cell changes before cancer develops, allowing for timely treatment.

Following Pap testing, approximately one in 10 individuals may have an abnormal result. Clients with abnormal test results will receive a follow-up call from a health-care provider to discuss next steps.

Anyone can book a Pap test anytime throughout the year by contacting their primary health-care. For more information on cervical screening, please visit: https://nlhealthservices.ca/servicelisting/cancer-care/

