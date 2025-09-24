Pair arrested after cocaine, drugs and cash seized in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Justice, News September 24th, 2025

A 42-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested by the RCMP Labrador District General Investigation Section (GIS) on Tuesday after police found them in possession of cocaine, pills and other paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 23, Labrador GIS officers in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area arrested 42-year-old Darren Dyson, and 26-year-old Danielle Powell.

A search of the pair resulted in the location and seizure of:

A quantity of various forms of cocaine,

A quantity of pills, including suspected opioids

Cash and other items consistent with drug trafficking activities.

Dyson is facing two charges: possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, and possession for the purpose of trafficking – opioids.

Powell was charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine.

Both were released from custody with strict conditions, and will appear in provincial court at a future date.