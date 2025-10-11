Over 15,000 future voters participating in the Newfoundland and Labrador provincial election

News October 11th, 2025

Nearly 150 schools have registered to participate in the Student Vote program for the 2025 Newfoundland and Labrador provincial election, bringing democracy to life in the classrooms across all 40 electoral districts.

In the lead-up to the Oct. 14 provincial election, as many as 15,000 elementary, intermediate and high school students are expected to cast Student Vote ballots throughout the province. Results will be tabulated and released publicly following the end of voting on election day. This will include the seat count and popular vote for each party, results by electoral district and individual school tallies.

Student Vote is an experiential civic literacy program that provides students under the voting age with the opportunity to practice the habits of active and informed citizenship, and cast ballots for the official candidates in a parallel election.

Participating schools received a variety of non-partisan educational materials to teach about government and the election process, and encourage research and discussion about the issues and candidates. Ballots, ballot boxes and voting screens were also provided for the coordination of Student Vote Day.