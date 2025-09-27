NEWS

Outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to various brands of pistachio products

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has updated a recall on some pistachios and pistachio-containing products due to possible Salmonella contamination.

There has been a total of 105 illnesses thus far in six provinces. There have been 16 hospitalizations, and those impacted range in age from 2 to 95.

Recalls have been published for pistachios and pistachio-containing products from various brands, including some sold in this province.

For a list of recalled products click here

Salmonellosis is a foodborne bacterial illness that can affect anyone exposed to a contaminated food product.

