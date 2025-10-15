‘Operation Impact’ yields driving suspensions

News October 15th, 2025

The RNC issued over 430 tickets and charged multiple impaired drivers during the Thanksgiving long weekend.

‘Operation Impact,’ a national public awareness campaign, took place from Oct. 10-13. In total 437 Summary Offence tickets were issued, primarily for speeding. This included multiple drivers having their vehicles seized for travelling in excess of 50 km/hr over the speed limit. Many of which were issued in school and construction zones with students and workers present.

Two operators were charged with impaired driving, eight drivers had their license suspended and 14 vehicles were seized as a result of high speeds, impairment and insurance or licensing infractions.