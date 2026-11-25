Local News, News November 25th, 2026

There were no serious injuries to report following a two-vehicle collision on a busy St. John’s road on Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m. emergency crews responded to the crash, at the entrance to Starbucks on Kenmount Road. The t-bone collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles involved. Paramedics assessed both drivers, who were the vehicles’ only occupants, taking at least one to hospital. None of the injuries sustained were believed to be serious.

Kenmount Road was slowed in the area, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction.

Video from the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Kenmount Road on Tuesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)