No injuries after car strikes house following collision

Local News, News August 5th, 2026

A dramatic crash that caused extensive damage to a home in the centre of St. John’s on Wednesday evening miraculously resulted in no serious injuries.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Rowan Street and Pine Bud Avenue. A collision had taken place between two vehicles on Rowan Street, following which one of the cars involved traveled out of control roughly 100 metres. The car crossed an intersection before crashing through a fence and into the side of a home. The force of the crash caused extensive damage to both the vehicle and the residence.

The driver of that car, who was its only occupant, was assessed at the scene by paramedics but was not taken to hospital. Neither occupant of the other car, which sustained moderate damage, was injured.

Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary’s accident investigation team arrived to document the scene before the damaged vehicle was removed. It was unknown at the time how any residents of the damaged home would be immediately affected.

Video from the scene of a collision and crash that saw a car go into a home in the centre of St. John’s on Wednesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)