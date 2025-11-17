NL Regiment rallies in come-from-behind in over Chicoutimi

News, Sports November 17th, 2025

The Newfoundland Regiment rallied back in impressive fashion to record a 5-4 win over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens on Sunday evening at the Centre Georges-Vezina.

Maxim Schafer gave the Sagueneens an early just 1:40 into the contest before Dawson Sharkey got the game back to all square with a shorthanded goal midway through the first period. Chicoutimi waited just one minute to snatch back the lead as Nathan Lecompte put the hosts ahead 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Thomas Desruisseaux made it 3-1 Sagueneens as he took full of advantage of a freak bounce on the penalty kill midway through the second.

It was late in the middle frame when the comeback bid began for Newfoundland as Louis-François Bélanger scpred his 10th of the season on the powerplay to cut it to 3-2 before Matys St-Gelais scored his first ever goal in the QMJHL with 33 seconds to go in the 2nd to make it a 3-3 game going into the final period of play.

Marek Danicek put the Regiment in front for the first time all evening with 10:40 left in regulation but that lead lasted just two minutes before Desruisseaux’s second of the game made it 4-4. Last laugh went to Bélanger and Newfoundland however as his powerplay potency was on display once again as he sniped home the game winner with 3:02 to go giving his side a massive 5-4 road victory.

Newfoundland stay in Chicoutimi for another one against the Sagueneens on Wednesday evening. Following this series, it’s two more on the road as they visit the Quebec Remparts to close their six-game trip before heading home to host the Halifax Mooseheads to close out the month of November.