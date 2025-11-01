NL Health Services provides update on masking requirements at health-care facilities

News November 1st, 2025

NL Health Services is advising the public that effective Monday, Nov. 3 at 8:00 a.m. masking is temporarily required in all clinical areas in hospitals and health-care facilities, including long-term care facilities. Masking requirements in clinical areas apply to visitors/support persons, clients, patients (outpatient clinics and emergency departments) and health-care workers.

As health-care facilities report a rise in respiratory illnesses, these updated masking requirements are put in place to help reduce the spread of infection. NL Health Services will continue to monitor epidemiology, hospitalizations and outbreaks and masking guidelines will be re-evaluated by March 31, 2026.

The public is also reminded to self-screen for COVID-19/respiratory illness prior to entering a health-care facility.

Masking

For the safety of the public, visitors/support persons, clients and patients (in outpatient clinics and emergency departments) are required to wear a well-fitted medical mask in all clinical areas, including waiting areas for health-care services/appointments, care/treatment areas and while visiting patients and long-term care residents. These requirements do not apply to patients admitted to hospital or long-term care residents.

Self-screening for COVID-19/respiratory illness

Visitors/support persons should not visit a health-care facility if they feel ill or are experiencing COVID-19, flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms.

Visitors/support persons are directed to follow signage at health-care facilities and meet the self-screening requirements before proceeding inside the health-care facility. In addition, visitors/support persons can complete self-screening prior to arrival at the facility by visiting NL Health Services’ masking and self-screening page.