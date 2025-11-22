NL Health Services’ paramedicine and medical transport team to hold annual Pack the Back Toy, Food and Clothes Drive

News November 22nd, 2025

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services’ Paramedicine and Medical Transport teams throughout the province are asking the public to help pack the back of ambulances with toys, food, and clothing to help families in need this holiday season. Gifts will be donated to the appropriate regional organizations for distribution to families in need.

Held annually at multiple locations throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, the Pack the Back toy, food and clothes drive continues this weekend at Foodland in Deer Lake – 2 Commerce Street today, Nov. 22, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Pack the Back events will continue throughout Newfoundland and Labrador leading up to the holiday season. To find a Pack the Back event near you, please click here. Be sure to check back regularly as new dates and locations will be added as they become finalized.

To those who can donate to help families in need this holiday season, we thank you for your generosity.