NL Health Services advising of Virtual ER on Bell Island today

Health, News November 21st, 2025

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services is advising the public that emergency services are being supported through a Virtual ER physician at Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre on Bell Island on:

Friday, November 21, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. until Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 8:00 a.m.

When a virtual ER is operating: Residents can proceed to the ER at Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre as usual where they will be assessed and transferred to another hospital, if necessary. The emergency department staff will be supported by a physician who will be available virtually.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to the nearest open emergency. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine or click here.

Other information:

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);

health information; and

support in a mental health crisis.

For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/.