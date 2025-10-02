NEWS

News

Nice across the Island, unsettled in Labrador

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather

Newfoundland
It will be clear across western areas of the Island today, and cloudy to start over eastern areas with a few showers over the Avalon. Clouds will gradually clear in the east. Winds will generally gust between 40 and 60 km/h. Highs from 7 to 12 are expected.

Labrador
It will be mostly cloudy across Labrador with a chance of showers in western and eastern areas. Along the north coast, drizzle is on the menu with up to 2 mm possible. Gusts to 40 km/h are expected. Highs from 5 to 11 are forecasted.

Related Articles

Several events planned for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in St. John’s
Read more
Road closed in Corner Brook due to serious pedestrian motor vehicle collision
Read more
St. John’s providing information on upcoming Municipal Election
Read more
Resource Enforcement seeking assistance on illegal moose possession
Read more
Two cruise ships visiting St. John’s this week
Read more
Minor changes at the pumps
Read more
Back to top