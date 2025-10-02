Nice across the Island, unsettled in Labrador

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather October 2nd, 2025

Newfoundland

It will be clear across western areas of the Island today, and cloudy to start over eastern areas with a few showers over the Avalon. Clouds will gradually clear in the east. Winds will generally gust between 40 and 60 km/h. Highs from 7 to 12 are expected.

Labrador

It will be mostly cloudy across Labrador with a chance of showers in western and eastern areas. Along the north coast, drizzle is on the menu with up to 2 mm possible. Gusts to 40 km/h are expected. Highs from 5 to 11 are forecasted.