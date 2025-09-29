Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association celebrates excellence at 30th Annual Cold Harvest Conference

News September 29th, 2025

The Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association (NAIA) presented its prestigious Hall of Achievement Industry Awards during the gala dinner as part of the landmark 30th Annual Cold Harvest Conference and Trade Show.

The gala was a celebration of innovation, leadership, and dedication within the province’s thriving aquaculture sector. NAIA recognized four outstanding individuals and organizations whose contributions have significantly shaped the industry:

Excellence in Innovation Award — Eco Axis

Honoured for pioneering sustainable technologies and practices that are transforming aquaculture operations and environmental stewardship.

Aquaculture Ambassador Award — Chef Steve Watson

Celebrated for his passionate advocacy and culinary promotion of Newfoundland and Labrador’s aquaculture products across Canada and beyond.

Aquaculturist of the Year Award — Fabian Manning Jr.

Recognized for his exceptional commitment to operational excellence, community engagement, and advancing aquaculture in the province.

Lifetime Achievement in Aquaculture Award — Cyr Couturier

Acknowledged for decades of visionary leadership, research, and mentorship that have elevated the industry and inspired generations.

“These awards reflect the heart and soul of our industry,” said Keith Sullivan, Executive Director of NAIA. “Each recipient exemplifies the values of innovation, sustainability, and community that define Newfoundland and Labrador aquaculture.”