Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Announces its 2025 Scholarship Winners

News November 15th, 2025

Joedy Wall, Minister of Housing and Minister of Social Supports and Well-Being, announced the recipients of Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation’s 2025 Scholarships for tenants pursuing post-secondary studies.

Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation (NLHC) believes in empowering our tenants as they pursue academic success and prepare for their future careers. Post-secondary education helps expand the province’s economy, and will help these students contribute meaningfully in their communities for years to come.

Every year, Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation (NLHC) awards scholarships to both high school graduates and mature students who are pursuing a post-secondary education. To qualify, recipients or their legal guardians must be living in NLHC housing or be receiving a rent supplement from NLHC for a private market rental.

This year there are 11 recipients, including five youth scholarship recipients and six adult scholarship winners.

NLHC Youth Scholarship recipients include:

Kimberly Dove of St. Johns, a graduate of Gonzaga High School, is now working on a Bachelor of Science degree.

Alyssa Rumbolt of Port au Choix, a graduate of French Shore Academy in Port Saunders, is studying in a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Visual) program.

Cameron Ralph, a graduate of Gander Collegiate, is working on a Bachelor of Science degree.

Jayden Churchill, a graduate of Gander Collegiate, is studying kinesiology in a Bachelor of Arts program.

NLHC Adult Scholarship winners include:

Krista Snow of Mount Pearl, who is studying Nursing.

Tristin Clarke of St. John’s, who is in a Bachelor of Engineering Technology and Applied Science program.

Brandi Haynes of St. John’s, who is studying Primary Care Paramedicine.

Lucas King of Grand Falls-Windsor, who is taking a College Transition program.

Emily Jesso of Stephenville, who is working toward a Bachelor of Social Work degree.

Two recipients requested not to have their name shared publicly. Each scholarship is valued at $1,000.