New wildfire reception centre being established at Splash Centre in Harbour Grace

News August 25th, 2025

The province is advising residents who have been evacuated from their homes due to the wildfires that the reception centre at Carbonear Academy will be transitioning to a new location, Splash Centre, 30A Cathedral Street, Harbour Grace, effective tomorrow (August 26).

The new reception centre will continue to be staffed by Canadian Red Cross, the Salvation Army, government officials and numerous volunteers. The centre will continue to provide food, refreshments, mental health supports, help with emergency accommodations and other supports to impacted residents who need them.

For more information, please call the Canadian Red Cross 1-800-863-6582.