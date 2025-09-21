New-Wes-Valley RCMP stop excessive speeder with suspended license

News September 21st, 2025

A police officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for excessive speeding Tuesday afternoon near Greenspond. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the driver’s license had been medically suspended.

At about 1:30 p.m. on September 16, an officer observed the vehicle travelling in excess of 135 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on Route 320, betweeen Greenspond and Indian Bay.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver — a 67-year-old man — was found to be driving despite being medically suspended from operating a vehicle.

The man was ticketed, his licence was further suspended and his vehicle was seized and impounded.