NEWS

News

New-Wes-Valley RCMP stop excessive speeder with suspended license

News

A police officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for excessive speeding Tuesday afternoon near Greenspond. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the driver’s license had been medically suspended.

At about 1:30 p.m. on September 16, an officer observed the vehicle travelling in excess of 135 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on Route 320, betweeen Greenspond and Indian Bay.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver — a 67-year-old man — was found to be driving despite being medically suspended from operating a vehicle.

The man was ticketed, his licence was further suspended and his vehicle was seized and impounded.

Related Articles

Injured salmon angler safely rescued by Joint Rescue Coordination Centre
Read more
RNC investigating hit-and-run
Read more
Corner Brook launches new service for accessible transit users
Read more
Construction resuming on University Avenue and Prince Philip Drive
Read more
Spruce Budworm Control Program taking place this summer
Read more
N.L. man in Qatar describes night of missile attack
Read more
Back to top