New report reveals stark realities facing seniors in Newfoundland and Labrador

November 20th, 2025

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Seniors’ Advocate has released her second annual comprehensive report, and the findings show a troubling picture of the challenges facing older adults in this province.

According to the report, Newfoundland and Labrador has the oldest, poorest, and most unhealthy seniors in Canada. Nearly one-quarter of the province’s population is now 65 or older, and the data shows growing pressures in areas such as health care, income, housing, and safety.

One of the most alarming findings is financial, where half of all seniors in the province have an income below $29,000, the lowest median senior income in the country. That financial strain is contributing to an increase in food insecurity, which has risen five per cent in the last year.

Housing instability is also growing. The report shows that 21 per cent of emergency shelter users are seniors, a statistic Walsh describes as deeply concerning.

Access to health care remains one of the province’s most significant challenges. Newfoundland and Labrador ranks at the bottom nationally when it comes to seniors’ ability to access primary health care. Waitlists for surgeries are also worsening, the waitlist for hip and knee replacements has grown by 199 per cent over the past five years.

The report also raises red flags about the continued use of physical restraints and antipsychotic medications among seniors, issues Walsh says need urgent attention.

Walsh hopes the new provincial government will use this year’s data to guide improvements, especially when it comes to supports for seniors living outside the Avalon Peninsula. She highlights the need for expanded adult day programs and additional services in rural communities, where supports are often limited.