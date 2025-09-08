Local

Local News

New reception centre set up for wildfire evacuees in Lethbridge area

Local News, News

Residents affected by the wildfire in the Lethbridge area are advised that the reception centre in Musgravetown has moved from Anthony Paddon Elementary school to the Salvation Army Citadel, 1 Islandview Drive, effective today.

Impacted residents need to register with the Canadian Red Cross on-site at the Salvation Army Citadel, or by calling 1-800-863-6582.

Canadian Red Cross, government officials and volunteers will continue to provide assistance to those impacted.

The Local Service District of Lethbridge and area (areas known locally as Oldford’s Hill to Southwest Bridge, as well as Forest Drive and Bayside Drive) was partially evacuated as a result of wildfire behaviour on Sunday, September 7.

Week 2 of Canada Summer Games begins in St. John’s; watch games live in NTV+
Read more
Water returns to residents in Sunnyside; conservation efforts continue
Read more
Bail hearing Friday for accused arsonist
Read more
Back to top