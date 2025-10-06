Natuashish RCMP arrest off-road vehicle operator for impaired operation, stolen ATV recovered

News October 6th, 2025

A 33-year-old woman is facing multiple criminal charges after police in Labrador responded to a report of a theft of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Natuashish on Oct. 3.

Just before 2:00 p.m., on Friday, Natuashish RCMP responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver, operating a stolen ATV in the area of Katshinak Street in Natuashish. Police located the stolen ATV at a nearby residence and apprehended its operator a 33-year-old woman.

The woman showed signs of alcohol impairment. She was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the Natuashish RCMP detachment, where she provided breath samples that were twice the legal limit. Her licence was suspended and the stolen ATV was recovered.

Thirty-three-old Kathy Pasteen was held in police custody overnight. She appeared in provincial court on Saturday, Oct. 4, to answer to charges under the Criminal Code including; impaired operation of a conveyance, impaired operation while over 80 mg%, theft of other motor vehicle (off-road vehicle) and fail to comply with an undertaking.

Pasteen was released by the courts on strict conditions and is expected to appear in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Provincial Court next on Oct. 23.

The investigation is ongoing.