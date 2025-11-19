National Test of Alert Ready to Take Place today

NEWS

The province is reminding residents that the national emergency alerting system, Alert Ready, is scheduled to issue an emergency test message through television, radio and compatible wireless devices tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 10:45 a.m. (NT) and 10:15 a.m. (AT) in most of Labrador.

Be advised some residents will not receive the test alert on their wireless device due to compatibility, LTE network connection, cell tower coverage, device software and/or settings.

This Public Awareness Test is being performed tomorrow in most provinces and territories as part of an annual system test. This system is a partnership of federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, as well as Environment and Climate Change Canada, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers to ensure Canadians receive immediate emergency alerts and take appropriate safety actions.

In 2024, the Alert Ready system distributed 855 emergency alerts across Canada.

